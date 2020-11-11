GRAHAM NORTON announces he is quitting BBC Radio 2 after 10 years confirming that his last programme will air on Saturday December 19, 2020.

-- Advertisement --



Discussing his shock exit from the radio station, where he hosts a slot between 10am and 1pm on Saturdays after taking over from Jonathan Ross in 2010, the chat show host shared:

“Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.

“I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio.”

The 57-year-old was quick to reassure fans that he will continue his work with BBC TV, adding: “Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race, the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

The BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said: “Graham Norton will be hugely missed on Saturday mornings on Radio 2, he is a first class broadcaster but I’m thrilled he’s committed to continuing to be a regular fixture on the BBC as the host of his hugely popular and award-winning The Graham Norton Show, the BBC’s coverage of Eurovision and Drag Race UK.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Graham Norton announces he is quitting BBC Radio 2 after 10 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!