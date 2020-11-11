Girlfriend’s birthday scratchcard gift bags boyfriend €150,000

A girlfriend’s birthday scratchcard gift saw her Australian boyfriend scoop $250,000 (€150,000).

Speaking to an official from The Lott, the young woman who paid $10 (€6) for the surprise winning scratchcard said she was still buzzing with excitement.

“I bought it as part of my partner’s birthday present. We went out for dinner and we scratched it there and then,” she said.

“I thought we may have won a bit of a prize, but I didn’t think it was $250,000!

“The next day we took the ticket to the newsagency and they told us the prize was too big for them to pay out. That’s when we realised it was $250,000!

“We didn’t believe it. We still don’t believe it. I just keep thinking ‘Oh my god. Is this real life?’”

When asked how they planned to enjoy their instant windfall, the woman explained it would go a long way to setting the pair up for life.

“We’re still thinking about exactly what we’ll do with it. It’s likely we will put it towards a deposit on a house and then we’re going to buy a new car each!”

