German nurse attempted to murder three patients

German nurse who attempted to murder three patients wanted to ‘play the hero’

A 24-year-old nurse has been accused of attempting to murder three patients by administering drugs they didn’t need, so that he could rush in and ‘play the hero’ by saving their lives, police and prosecutors told a press conference on Wednesday, November 11.

According to German press agency DPA, the man was arrested on Monday for alleged crimes which took place at the Rechts der Isar University Hospital in central Munich at the end of October. All three patients, aged 54, 90 and 91, survived the drugs, but one remains in a serious condition. The nurse denies all charges.

The head of the Munich homicide squad, Josef Wimmer, said investigators were now looking into whether any other patients may have been affected while he was on shift.

His online chat history indicated that he “endangered the lives of patients just so he could later be seen as the brilliant saviour,” prosecutor Anne Leiding said.

