German football team Hoffenheim says whole squad is in quarantine

GERMAN football team Hoffenheim says the whole squad is in quarantine following several positive COVID cases.

According to a statement on Wednesday, November 11, Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy and Algerian forward Ishak Belfodil, plus a member of the coaching staff, are the latest from the club to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Israeli striker Munas Dabbur and Danish winger Robert Skov both tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, November 10, whilst away with their national teams and Danish forward Jacob Bruun Larsen and a club member of staff also tested positive in recent days.

“We cannot explain the cluster,” said Hoffenheim sports director Alexander Rosen. “We have been meticulously and conscientiously adhering to the hygiene concept for months. We came through the pandemic without a single positive case for months, which is now hitting us very hard.”

Hoffenheim’s next Bundesliga game is scheduled for November 21 at home to Stuttgart after the current international break.

