Gardner drowned after he ‘caught his wife flirting in Wetherspoons’

Gareth Rees, a 49-year old gardener from Surrey, was found drowned in his millionaire friend’s swimming pool on August 2, 2019 after his estranged wife pocket dialled him and he overheard her flirting with her boyfriend in Wetherspoons.

Once she realised her mistake, Claire Rees rushed to the luxury £1.3 million home in upmarket Churt, where her husband was house-sittings for friends. Claire found Gareth unresponsive in the pool and phoned emergency services, but the gardener was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pathologist Dr Robert Chapman confirmed that Gareth had died from drowning and was over the alcohol drink drive limit at the time of his death.

Assistant coroner Dr Karen Henderson said: “It was clear Gareth was upset that she was moving on, he had overheard remarks about him that were not complimentary and had the realisation that his marriage was not going to be recoverable.”

“It would not have been nice to hear”, Claire said of the call. I declared that he hit me on more than one occasion, that I work a 70-hour week and was exhausted while Gareth was finishing work at 2.30pm – and I was flirting.”

