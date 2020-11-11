FOURTEEN men, including a former childcare worker, have been arrested in Australia and face charges of producing and sharing child abuse material through an online network.

-- Advertisement --



The sickening crimes were being investigated as part of Operation Arkstone in collaboration with U.S. Homeland Security personnel, who identified 46 Australian victims, including 16 from a single childcare centre.

1 of 4

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement on Wednesday, November 11, that the fourteen men arrested shared child abuse material across networks in Australia and overseas, after finding links to alleged offenders in online forums in Europe, Asia, the United States, Canada and New Zealand.

Still ongoing, Operation Arkstone has identified 46 child victims across Australia and led to the arrest of 14 men on 828 charges of child exploitation, and bestiality charges related to four animals. pic.twitter.com/RwLhLYcPLy

— AFP (@AusFedPolice) November 11, 2020

The arrests come weeks after Australian authorities charged 44 men with possessing and producing child abuse material after a year-long investigation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fourteen men arrested in Australia on child abuse charges”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!