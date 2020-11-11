Forty-five Guardia Civil tested positive

AS many 45 Guardia Civil officers who were present at the Vuelta Ciclista a España cycling tour have tested positive for coronavirus.

Although none of the officers, who belong to the traffic, reserve and security units, has severe symptoms, they have been isolated. The Vuelta Ciclista a España concluded on Sunday, November 8, in Madrid, and the 150 officers who had taken part were given PCR tests, although they were sent home without the results, the Guardia Civil Professional Association has reported.

The association complains that this is against the guidelines of the health authorities, especially as some of the officers remained in Madrid and others went back to their cities of residence. They have requested that the Interior Ministry and the Guardia Civil General Directors increase measures to prevent the virus spreading, adding that they hope the officers are given adequate health care so that they can soon return to work.

They have demanded that the vehicles and work tools used by the officers during the Vuelta Ciclista a España be properly disinfected.

