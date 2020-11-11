Florida governor to allow armed locals to SHOOT looters and rioters

Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis has drafted new legislation expanding the state’s current Stand Your Ground law, allowing armed citizens the freedom to shoot and potentially kill anyone they suspect of looting local businesses.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Miami Herald, the legislation is an attempt to prevent “violent and disorderly assemblies” by permitting violence against anyone involved in the “interruption or impairment” of a business.

The law would also make any protesting which blocks traffic a felony, and the act of running over said protesters, and killing them, legal.

Many have criticised the move by DeSantis, worried that it will encourage vigilante violence and push citizens to take the law into their own hands.

“It allows for vigilantes to justify their actions,” Denise Georges, a former Miami-Dade County prosecutor said.

“It also allows for death to be the punishment for a property crime – and that is a cruel and unusual punishment.

“We cannot live in a lawless society where taking a life is done so casually and recklessly.”

If the legislation is passed, violence will permitted against anyone committing an act of burglary within 500 feet of “violent or disorderly assembly.”

______________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Florida to allow armed locals SHOOT looters”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!