NGO Open Arms reported that five migrants died at sea and a further 100 were rescued after the bottom of the boat in which they were travelling collapsed.

Open Arms reported that the events took place in the Central Mediterranean and that the survivors were taken on board the rescue ship after many hours of searching for their boat.

They had been given life jackets and masks before the bottom of the boat collapsed and they all fell into the water.

A request was sent to Italy for six people to be evacuated urgently, including a baby and a young boy. The rest were due to be taken by Open Arms to a safe port. All the children on board had been rescued, although one of them required CPR.

A spokesperson from the NGO explained that “this is what happens were people are abandoned at sea for days”. They had known that the boat was in the Mediterranean since the previous day (Tuesday, November 10) and were given its exact location by an EU Frontex plane.

Open Arms reported that this was the second rescue within 24 hours. On Tuesday, November 10, thirteen people died, including three women and a minor, when their boat sank during their escape across the Mediterranean from Libya. Open Arms rescued 85 people from a boat which was taking on water and had gasoline inside.

Open Arms’ ship left from Barcelona on November 4, heading for the central Mediterranean, or as they call it “the largest communal grave on the planet”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Five migrants die at sea".

