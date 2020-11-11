Jordi Llopart, the first Spanish athlete to win an Olympic medal has died aged 68.

The pioneering sportsman’s family told the Spanish Athletics Federation he passed away after failing to overcome a heart attack that left him in an irreversible coma.

The Federation said in a statement, the Olympic runner-up in Moscow 1980 and 50 km European champion in 1978, died today, Wednesday, November 11, at the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona.

-- Advertisement --



His family said they were grateful for “the support and the expressions of affection received by the entire world of athletics and sports in general”.

Llopar was a groundbreaker in athletics and walking in Spain, managing to lift five Olympic medals, one gold, and 17 in the world, including three golds.

After his retirement, he began training other athletes such as Daniel Plaza, who achieved gold in the 20 km in Barcelona 1992.

President of the Spanish Athletics Federation, Raúl Chapado, stressed that Llopar was “one of those athletes who illuminated the future in the dark, he showed us with his Olympic medal that Spanish athletics could be great”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Spanish athlete to win Olympic medal dies aged 68”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!