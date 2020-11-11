First Spanish athlete to win Olympic medal dies aged 68

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
First Spanish athlete to win Olympic medal dies aged 68
CREDIT: @atletismoRFEA

Jordi Llopart, the first Spanish athlete to win an Olympic medal has died aged 68.

The pioneering sportsman’s family told the Spanish Athletics Federation he passed away after failing to overcome a heart attack that left him in an irreversible coma.

The Federation said in a statement, the Olympic runner-up in Moscow 1980 and 50 km European champion in 1978, died today, Wednesday, November 11, at the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona.

-- Advertisement --

His family said they were grateful for “the support and the expressions of affection received by the entire world of athletics and sports in general”.

Llopar was a groundbreaker in athletics and walking in Spain, managing to lift five Olympic medals, one gold, and 17 in the world, including three golds.

After his retirement, he began training other athletes such as Daniel Plaza, who achieved gold in the 20 km in Barcelona 1992.


President of the Spanish Athletics Federation, Raúl Chapado, stressed that Llopar was “one of those athletes who illuminated the future in the dark, he showed us with his Olympic medal that Spanish athletics could be great”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Spanish athlete to win Olympic medal dies aged 68”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleJonathan Rhys Meyers charged with drink-driving
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here