European leaders have held a summit in Paris to call for a ‘coordinated and rapid response’ to terrorism following recent attacks in France and Austria.

-- Advertisement --



Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz met with Emmanuel Macron in the Elysee Palace on Tuesday, the eve of the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris that took over 100 lives. Leaders from Germany and the Netherlands joined via video link alongside senior EU officials.

Macron called for the creation of shared databases between police and intelligence agencies across the continent as well as new legislation regarding online terrorist propaganda. While he said that social media is a platform for free speech, it should not be allowed to be used as a vessel for online radicalisation to terrorist causes and that material flagged as terrorism-related content must be removed within one hour. He added that a threat to one member state was a threat to the entire European Union.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “European Leaders Call for ‘Coordinated and Rapid’ Response to Terrorism”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!