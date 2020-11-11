Drug dealers are recruiting kids to sell drugs in children’s homes

FOUR people have been arrested after a police probe was launched after claims that drug dealers are recruiting kids to sell drugs in children’s care homes.

An investigation has been launched into a children’s home run by Care 4 Children in Lancashire, after The Mirror reports that police had been warned earlier this year that drugs gangs were placing junior members into care homes.

However, this latest action is thought to be the first allegation of staff being involved with two men aged 25 and 32 arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and supplying Class B drugs.

The pair have since left the company as a further two men, aged 23 and 25, have been questioned under caution.

All four had reportedly worked in a string of Care 4 Children homes across the North West, sparking fears that drug gangs, who appear to be getting the kids to sell cannabis, could have been working from other homes.

A police spokesman said: “We have received allegations of modern slavery and trafficking offences related to a care home in Lancashire.

“The investigation is continuing.”

