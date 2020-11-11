Diego Maradonna Discharged From Hospital after Brain Operation

Diego Maradonna has been Discharged from Hospital following a Successful Operation to Remove a Blood Clot in his Brain.



World Cup-winning Argentina football captain Diego Maradonna, aged 60, had been admitted 8 days ago, on Tuesday 3rd November, to the Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires, for an operation to remove a blood clot that was in between his skull and his brain, and today, Wednesday 11th November, he is expected to be discharged, after he signed the forms to be released.

His doctor, Leopold Luque, having earlier posted in his Instagram a photograph of himself with the Argentinian football legend, wearing a bandage on his head, said, “He’s coming out very soon”.

Diego is expected to recuperate at his daughter Giannina’s home in Tigre, just North of Buenos Aires, where he hopes to make a full recovery, with his lawyer, Matias Morla, stating on Wednesday 11th November, “Diego has gone through perhaps the hardest time of his life,” adding, “it was a miracle that the clot, which could have taken his life, was detected. What is needed now is family togetherness and being surrounded by health professionals, with the doctors and his family, Diego will be as he should be – happy”.

Currently the coach of Argentina Primera Division club, Gimnasia y Esgrima, Maradonna had looked unwell while making an appearance to mark his 60th birthday on October 30th, giving the impression that he was having difficulty walking, only to be rushed to La Plata the following Monday suffering from dehydration and anaemia, with the resulting tests discovering the well-hidden blood clot, and Diego was immediately transferred to the specialist Olivos Clinic in the city.

Maradona, of course, has a history of drug and alcohol dependence and had been admitted to hospital 3 times in the past 20 years, with two of those occasions being possibly fatal for him. Diego has since managed to kick his drugs habit but remains addicted to alcohol.

Diego Maradonna is hailed as being one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game, along with the Brazilian Pele, who turned 80 last month.

