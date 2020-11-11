Court Orders Blood Transfusion for Jehovah’s Witness, 15

THE High court has ordered a blood transfusion for a 15-year-old Jehovah’s Witness.

The Court ruling, made by Sir James Munby, was made with time restrictions due to the medical state of the 15-year-old Jehovah’s Witness. Sir James said, “the blood transfusion is imperatively needed and within a timescale measured in hours and not days”.

The court recognised that the 15-year-old was “intelligent” but ordered the blood transfusion despite her religious beliefs, that would normally prevent a transfusion. The girl is suffering from sickle cell anaemia. The Sun reported that “It puts her at greater risk of suffering a debilitating stroke – or dying.” It is possible that in the future she will refuse further transfusions once an adult.

According to The Sun “Sir James suggested that legal precedents dating back three decades needed to be re-examined for cases like this. These previous decisions state that kids shouldn’t have a say in whether or not they accept medical treatment.”

Jehovah’s witnesses are not permitted to accept blood products or blood. This case echoes the 2017 movie, The Children Act, which is based on an Ian McEwan book. The story follows a 17 Jehovah’s Witness where the court orders a blood transfusion. The judge is played by Emma Thompson.

