THE collective agreement sees rights for 5000 street cleaners approved. The agreement for Madrid will improve workers’ rights and pay over the coming years.

-- Advertisement --



According to El Español “the agreement will have a duration of five years and includes a salary increase of 2% per year, in addition to social improvements in terms of working hours for weekend shifts”. The agreement was signed by both unions and by employers and is a welcome move.

In 2013 the street cleaners took strike action for nearly two weeks, and garbage piled up around the city, before an intense clean-up took place as the strike ended.

The street cleaners are essential to the city and the COOO of Construction and Services in Madrid states that the agreement will provide “a protective umbrella both economically and socially in times of economic uncertainty”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Collective Agreement for Street Cleaning Signed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!