Britney Spears will ‘NEVER Perform Again’ if her Father Remains in Charge of her Career

Britney Spears said she will ‘NEVER Perform Again’ if her Father Remains in Charge of her Career.

The ‘Hit Me One More Time’ pop star made the comment in an Instagram post after a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday refused to remove her father from her conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny said the matter could be discussed again ‘further down the road.’

Britney’s US attorney had told Judge Penny that the 38-year-old is scared of dad Jamie Spears and refuses to perform again until his control over her career is over. However, a legal representative for her father Jamie called the claims ‘hearsay’ and said Britney was being prevented from speaking with her father

The hitmaker wants to have her father removed from her conservatorship claiming he’s unwilling to share control of her more than €50.89 Million ($60) million fortune. Britney claims he isn’t transparent about how he uses her money and failed to tell her when she received new business management. Britney has been under conservatorship for 12 years and she says she is now on a work hiatus and her circumstances have changed.

