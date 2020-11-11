Britney Spears Takes Her Father To Court

Britney Spears will take her Father to Court on Tuesday 10th November.

Britney Spears will take her father James Spears to court, to ask the judge to have him removed as co-conservatorship, also called guardianship, and along with attorney Andrew Wallet, both took control of Britney’s estate, a position they took back in 2008 after Britney suffered serious medical issues and bouts of public meltdowns, an arrangement normally limited to people with severely diminished ability, who are unable to make decisions for themselves, but is usually temporary, yet in Britney’s case it has lasted for 12 years, and even though she has publically acknowledged that the arrangement was necessary when it began, and probably saved her career, she has remained silent both in public and in court for nearly all of its existence.

The pop idol has not made any new songs or concerts since 2004, and that doesn’t look like changing for the time being, as Britney refuses to perform under the current arrangement, with Andrew Wallet leaving his position in 2019, meaning that James Spears now has the full control over Britney’s reputed $60 million assets.

During 2019 her father temporarily stepped down from his role as conservator, due to ill health, but he still retained control over Britney’s finances.

Now on Tuesday 10th November, a Los Angeles judge will sit and listen to the arguments put forward by Britney, for her to try to finally free herself from her father’s control and to be able to take the full consequence for her future, stating publically that she feels sorry for her fans, who are constantly asking online and even in public protests, for her to make a fresh start in the business, with their campaign #FreeBritney.

James Spears’ own argument is that he has done a fantastic job in taking the estate from a start of being in debt and facing tens of millions in lawsuits, to its current value of over $60 million.

In August 202, Britney said she objected to her father returning as her conservator, and that she wanted to make her own approved replacement, Jodi Montgomery instead. Then in September Britney went even further, asking that the Bessemer Trust, a corporate fiduciary, become the new conservator, instead of her father.