Breaking News: Remembrance Day explosion at ceremony in Saudi Arabia

Breaking News: Several people have been injured in a Remembrance Day explosion at a ceremony for Brit and French expats’ in Saudi Arabia.

Early reports from The Sun indicate the people were injured after a grenade was reportedly thrown during a Remembrance Day ceremony being held in Saudia Arabia.

According to a reporter from French newspaper Le Figaro, the attack took place at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi capital of Jeddah.

Reporter George Malbrunot said a “grenade was thrown” at the ceremony injuring at least two people sparking the US Consulate in Saudi Arabia to issue a warning.

Following the reports of the attempted attack, the warning reads: “The US Consulate-General in Jeddah is following an explosion that occured at the non-Muslim cemetery in central Jeddah.

“American citizens are advised to avoid the nearby area and exercise caution in public places.”

