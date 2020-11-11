Outrage sparked as Sydney fans BOO during the minute’s silence for Remembrance Day at the State of Origin in Australia.

-- Advertisement --



Rugby league fans in Sydney have sparked outrage after booing during the minute’s silence for remembrance day at the State of Origin. Fans came out in force in the colours of their respective states as New South Wales and prepared to battle it out at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Wednesday night.

But for some, excitement turned to disgust when it came time to commemorate the lives lost in the First World War- a ritual held annually on November 11 – which just happens to align with this year’s second State of Origin game. Many British Nationals took to social media to show their anger, many commented it was an ‘Absolute sign of disrespect.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Outrage as Sydney Fans BOO During the Minute’s Silence for Remembrance Day”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!