BREAKING NEWS: An armed man has been arrested after being seen near the Rawlins Academy school in Leicester.

A witness told Leicester Live, “There was some shouting in the street and I looked out. There was a man with his top off carrying what looked to be a rifle, I have no idea if it was an air rifle or a real gun”.

Warnings were posted on social media with photos and video footage. According to The Sun one message read “Extremely scary times. Avoid Quorn if possible, police at scene.”

Armed police arrived on scene and have taken a 50-year-old man into custody. The Daily Mail reports “Officers said the man was armed with a long-barrelled firearm” and that “The 50-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, police confirmed.”

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

