Boy sparks chain reaction of kindness in McDonald’s drive-thru as he pays for stranger’s meal

A 6-year-old boy created quite the stir in McDonald’s in Stockton-on-Tees on Friday morning, November 6, when he paid for the car behind him in the drive-thru in a random act of kindness. Blake Durham’s kind gesture inspired many others that day, as each car in turn paid for the car behind them in an astonishing chain reaction of kindness.

Amy Durham, Blake’s mum, said: “Blake said he wanted to do something kind so we went and got a McDonald’s breakfast and we paid for the car behind.”

Mum Amy added: “We had to wait in a bay for our food and when we did the lady came out and told me everyone was now paying for the car behind and they are so happy and smiling.

“Just think that chain reaction was caused by my little six-year-old’s gorgeous heart.

“It costs barely anything to be kind, we are so happy we have spread some positivity.”

