Amazon’s New Logistics Centre in Onda to Create 1000 Jobs

THE New Amazon Logistics Centre will create around 1000 jobs and is being built in Onda in Castellón.

Spain already boasts similar logistics centres in Seville, Madrid and Barcelona, and according to El País “It will be the most important logistics plant that the electronic commerce giant implements in the Valencian Community and the fourth of its characteristics in Spain”

Onda has many reasons to be chosen by Amazon, from the position of the City, to multiple industrial estates and sufficient industrial land for the project. There are also tax benefits for Amazon in the Onda area.

With the current pandemic, investment in the area is a positive sign and the logistics centre will create around 1000 jobs.

