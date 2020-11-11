Almost 60% of Spaniards fear they might die of Covid-19

Almost 60% of Spaniards have admitted they fear they might die of Covid-19 according to a study by the country’s Sociological Research Centre (CIS).

Researchers interviewed 2,861 people for the study in October.

In addition to being worried about contracting and dying from the killer bug, 59.6 per cent said they are concerned life will never be the same after the pandemic, with 78.2 per cent claiming they “feel uneasy about their future”.

The CIS study also revealed that 57.5 per cent of those surveyed have been afraid of becoming ill since the State of Alarm began and 83.2 per cent are concerned to see empty streets and shops.

With regard to the political handling of the health crisis, 60 per cent of respondents now have a worse opinion about the coalition government than before the pandemic did before the crisis.

On a local government level, 35 per cent of those surveyed were disappointed with the political management.

And almost half (47.7 per cent) criticised the media coverage.

