AT the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month 2020, an even more sombre than usual Armistice Day Ceremony took place took place at the Lobby of Parliament House in Gibraltar.

On the 102nd Anniversary of Armistice Day, the event which was hosted by Mayor of Gibraltar City, Mayor, John Gonçalves, was celebrated by senior members of the Gibraltar Government, the Governor, representatives of the Armed Forces and religious leaders.

The public were not encouraged to stand by to watch the ceremony and those present (all wearing masks as required in and around Main Street) were very aware that Gibraltar had seen its first death from Covid-19.

