99 graffiti artists arrested over €22,000 worth of damage

Police have arrested 99 graffiti artists over €22,000 worth of damage caused to trains and stations.

The investigation was launched in September after 6,741 complaints were filed by RENFE Operadora and Metro Barcelona between 2017 and 2019.

In a two-pronged sweep, National Police located the first 51 suspects who lived outside Catalonia, before joining forces with the Mossos d’Esquadra and arresting the remaining 48 in the provinces of Barcelona.

Among those detained is a graffiti artist who worked in a ticket office through a company subcontracted by RENFE, and a young man from Milan who was detained on the runway after landing at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

Police, RENFE and Metro Barcelona estimate the damage caused to be in excess of €22,000.