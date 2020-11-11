99 graffiti artists arrested over €22,000 worth of damage

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
99 graffiti artists arrested over €22,000 worth of damage
CREDIT: Flickr

Police have arrested 99 graffiti artists over €22,000 worth of damage caused to trains and stations.

The investigation was launched in September after 6,741 complaints were filed by RENFE Operadora and Metro Barcelona between 2017 and 2019.

-- Advertisement --

In a two-pronged sweep, National Police located the first 51 suspects who lived outside Catalonia, before joining forces with the Mossos d’Esquadra and arresting the remaining 48 in the provinces of Barcelona.

Among those detained is a graffiti artist who worked in a ticket office through a company subcontracted by RENFE, and a young man from Milan who was detained on the runway after landing at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

Police, RENFE and Metro Barcelona estimate the damage caused to be in excess of €22,000.





Previous articleCOVID Regiment Troops ‘held lockdown Drugs Bash at Barracks’
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here