£10 Coronavirus ‘Bubble’ Test Launched in UK for Use with Up To 10 People.

A rapid £10 coronavirus test which can be used on “bubbles” of up to 10 people at once has been launched in the UK. The testing kit is has been made available for people without symptoms of Covid-19 and will return results in just 90 minutes.

DnaNudge, an Imperial College London spinout company who produced the test, announced it is now taking online bookings for tests in its store in London’s Covent Garden. The firm also said that a postal at-home service will be launched across Britain “within weeks”.

Up to 10 people who are part of a family, friends, work or other close contact bubbles can be tested simultaneously on the same cartridge at a cost of £10 per person, the company added. The Covid Bubble Test uses reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology, with another version, CovidNudge, having already been rolled out in the NHS.

