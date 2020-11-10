What Are The Biggest Online Gambling Markets Around The World?

The online gambling industry is gigantic and constantly growing with each new day. What’s unique about the online gambling industry compared to others, is that its comprised of numerous markets all over the world, each of which has different regulations and rules over how and what can be played. But what are the biggest markets right now?

The UK

The UK is home to one of the most regulated online casino markets around the world. The industry is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, an organisation which issues licenses to various operators allowing them to offer their games and services to players.

Users based in the UK can play at hundreds of unique online casinos and use exclusive payment methods such as PayPal and Paysafecard, as well as many other basic methods like debit cards.

Unfortunately, since the UK market is so heavily regulated, there are rules which prevent players from using credit cards and promotions are heavily limited. Because of this, plenty of UK casino stopped offering bonuses such as free spins or free money.

Some operators even decided to pull out of the market completely as they don’t feel obeying the results would allow them to run a profitable business.

Mainland Europe

There are numerous countries within Europe that allow for gambling, including Portugal, Finland, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Germany, and many more. Europe is home to several gambling licensing bodies including the Malta Gaming Authority, which are responsible for regulating all websites by ensuring player safety and fairness, much like the UK Gambling Commission.

The online casinos available across Europe function just like websites in the UK, but there will be slight differences. For example, you may find that sites operating in Europe may offer bigger and more unique bonuses, and they may accept payment options not currently available at UK websites.

However, it’s important to point out that many of these countries are in the process of introducing brand new gambling legislation, which means following the rules can be a little confusing.

Other International Markets

Outside of the UK and Europe, there are plenty of other international markets, including the American market, India, Canada, and South America.

The regulations and rules regarding online gambling in these regions all vary depending on the country, and many of them are emerging markets which means they’re still growing and adapting.

Many of the casino websites and operators in the UK and Europe have begun offering their services to these international markets, but they’re still not as big as the markets found in the UK or across Europe.

You’ll find that there are some major differences between them too ranging from varying payment options to the accepted currencies and the promotions available to enjoy.

In short, the online gambling industry and its markets are constantly changing. Wherever you are, we suggest that you only register with an online casino website or operator that is licensed for the market that you reside in, registering elsewhere can be dangerous and risky.

Playing at a casino site licensed for your region will provide you with the safest and most fun gambling experience around, and that’s what’s important.