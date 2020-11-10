Welsh Out Partying After Firebreak Ends

Welsh people were out partying after their “firebreak” came to an end last night, braving the rain to hit Cardiff’s pubs and bars.



The 17-day “firebreak” was brought in to curb surging infection rates in Wales, and it finally came to an end last night, Monday 9th November, with people marking their new found freedom by hitting restaurants and bars to rejoice, and meet their friends, after being locked down in their homes.

Customer’s ID’s were checked in some bars, to ensure they were not sneaking across the border from England, after the introduction of the lockdown there.supposed to be in Wales and not a cheeky boozer from England jealous over the end of the lockdown.

Covid numbers have reportedly dropped in Wales, but there remains a doubt as to whether the “firebreak” caused this drop or not.

This new freedom for the Welsh people comes just after England started their own similar lockdown.

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford, welcomed the new phase but warned people must still be vigilant and responsible, with the wearing of facemasks and social distancing still being required.

It has been stated that groups of up to 30 are allowed to take part in organized activities, and people are free to travel within the Welsh borders, with all schools and businesses allowed to open again.