Urgent appeal for help finding missing schoolboy, 13

Spain’s National Police have launched an urgent public appeal to help find a missing schoolboy, 13.

Alejandro Fructoso Fernandez was last seen in his home town of Elche on Monday morning, November 9.

He has brown hair and brown eyes, is 1.6 metres tall and weighs 53 kg.

Anybody who has seen Alejandro or has information which may help police trace him, is asked to call the National Police on 091.

