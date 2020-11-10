THE Torrevieja city derby was won for the first time in their history by Sporting Costablanca in Group 17 of the Second Regional on Sunday, November 8.

-- Advertisement --



The Campo Municipal Esteban Rosado was rocking, with limited fans, for the Sporting Costablanca vs Torrevieja CF match.

Despite never winning a derby match in their history, Costablanca came into the match in great form and with their confidence riding high, although Torrevieja was not going to make it an easy game.

After a stalemate in the first-half, where each coach countered the other’s tactics perfectly, the second-half proved fruitful for Sporting Costablanca when Kike Granados popped up with a double inside 20 minutes of the restart to seal a 2-0 victory.

The three points for Carlos Perez’s team mean they continue their upward trend with 10 goals and only one against earning them nine points in the last three games and putting them level with Bigastro CF and Atlético Algorfa at the top.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torrevieja city derby won for the first time by Sporting Costablanca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!