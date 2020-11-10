Spanish Prosecutors Want Sean Connery’s Widow Jailed & Fined over Alleged Tax fraud in Spain

SEAN Connery’s widow could face jail and a €27million fine over an alleged tax fraud in Spain.

After the death of James Bond franchise superstar Sean Connery, his wife Micheline Roquebrune has allegedly landed in hot trouble. Connery’s widow, Micheline Roquebrune, 91, denies any involvement in a scam over the sale of the couple’s Marbella home. Spanish authorities allegedly intend to notify Micheline that she might face a trial related to a past scam over the sale of the couple’s Marbella home in Casa Malibu, Spain.

That scam saw Connery’s lawyers jailed in 2016. However, Connery’s widow has dismissed claims that say she might be facing a €27 million fine over alleged tax fraud over the sale of that villa in Spain as “nonsense”.

The case and charges brought against her have surfaced after Micheline said that Connery’s ashes are to be scattered in the country of his birth which is Edinburgh, the hilly capital of Scotland. Micheline stated that even though Connery had resided overseas for many years, his “final wish” was to return home. As per reports that cite her, he is to be cremated at a private service in the Bahamas and some of his ashes will be scattered on the island while the rest will be taken to taken Scotland when Covid restrictions are eased.

After Connery’s death, a Spanish judge has now decided that the French-born Micheline should face trial related to the case and must be heavily fined if found guilty of tax fraud. However, she has dismissed allegations as “nonsense”. Sources in Spain claim that the case will ‘not disappear’ as before an that ‘someone has to pay the tax or face the penalties.’