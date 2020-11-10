Spanish police take to TikTok

THE Spanish National Police force has opened an official profile on TikTok, the most popular social network amongst teenagers.

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, they hope to reach the younger members of the population, in order to, amongst other things, raise awareness about the importance of using masks and other anti-COVID measures. They will also focus on preventing gender violence, bullying and drug use.

The official profile on TikTok is @policia091.

The Spanish National Police force are top in the world for their use of social networks and with TikTok becoming increasingly popular they have said that they did not want to miss the opportunity to use the App to connect with even more residents.

They already have 3.5 million followers on Twitter (@policia), expected to reach a million followers on Facebook (@policianacional) within the coming months; their Instagram account (@policianacional) has more than 650,000 followers and on YouTube (@policianacional) they have 67,000 subscribers.

Humor, music, self-confidence, trends and audiovisual language will be the keys to communication on Tik Tok for the National Police.

