Spanish hospital suspends non-urgent surgery due to hike in Covid admissions

Burgos University Hospital (HUBU) has reportedly suspended all scheduled non-urgent surgery from today, Tuesday, November 10, after exceeding capacity limits with Covid patients.

ACCORDING to the Junta de Castilla y León, there are already 292 patients with coronavirus hospitalised at the centre and the percentage of Covid-19 occupancy in ICU stands at 102 per cent.

The increase in patients with the infection has made it impossible to reconcile ordinary activity with the onset of the pandemic.

The situation has forced the activation of an emergency plan that only provides for emergency surgical operations, with the aim of freeing up spaces and reinforcing the care teams for Covid patients, according to Diario de Burgos.

It was added that “this circumstance is due to a lack of personnel and not of spaces” since the Burgos healthcare complex “would have enough capacity to cover all needs, if it had more staff” and could open up other wards.

It’s not clear how long non-urgent operations are suspended for.

