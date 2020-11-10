SHOTS were fired by police during a feminist demonstration in Cancun. The protest on Monday in Cancun Mexico, was attended by around 2000 protestors, and had been organised by the Quintana Roo Feminist Network.

-- Advertisement --



The protest turned violent when police officers opened fire on the protestors, resulting in 2 journalists being shot. According to El País, the “2,000 young people were protesting in front of the public building in response to the three brutal femicides registered this weekend in the State of Quintana Roo”.

The protestors had caused some damage to the public building and were about to enter when the police arrived, and the violence started. A stampede began when the police fired and allegedly the police victimised journalists recording the event. El País reports that Roberto Becerril, from La Verdad, was hit in the shoulder and Cecilia Solís, from Radio Turquesa , was hit in the foot by a bullet.” Witnesses report seeing numerous police firing at the protestors.

Alberto Capella, Secretary of Public Security of Quintana Roo, Tweeted that ““What happened in the Benito Juárez Municipal Palace is unacceptable in every way. I am ordering an internal investigation”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Shots Fired at Feminist Demonstration in Cancun”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!