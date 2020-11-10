Seven-day-a-week Vaccine Clinics Proposed as Breakthrough Announced on Trials Efficacy.

-- Advertisement --



GP’s and doctors’ leaders say they “stand ready” to start providing a COVID-19 vaccine as plans are being drawn up for clinics to run for seven days a week. The British Medical Association said mass vaccination centres in the UK could be used “in a similar way to testing centres”. It comes after early findings showed one vaccine in development could prevent more than 90% of people from suffering the effects of COVID-19.

It is understood that only a limited number of people may get that vaccine by the end of this year. The developers, Pfizer and BioNTech, plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of the month. However, it will not be released for use until it passes safety tests and gets the final go-ahead from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses, which is enough to vaccinate up to 20 million people as each person will need two doses for it to work effectively. The BMA (British Medical Association) said it expects “vaccine availability to be limited to begin with, meaning only small numbers of vaccine may be given in December and most vaccinations taking place in early 2021”.

GPs have been told to prepare to give patients two vaccine doses – to be delivered between 21 and 28 days apart – during clinics that could run between 08:00 and 20:00 seven days a week, according to the doctors’ union.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seven-day-a-week Vaccine Clinics Proposed as Breakthrough Announced”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!