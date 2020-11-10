Senegalese worker threatened with shotgun after asking to be paid

ON Saturday November 7, officers on duty in the National Police station in Poligono de Son Castelló encountered a clearly frightened Senegalese man who came asking for their help.

They learnt from him that he had been employed by a third party to collect almonds from trees in a farm in the Es Secar de la Real district of Palma but when the work was completed after several days, he remained unpaid.

Apparently penniless and needing to buy food, he went to the farm where he had worked and asked the owner for the money but was greeted with abuse and then the farmer went into the house and came out with a shotgun and threatened to shoot him.

Terrified, the worker, who it appears was picking the almonds without any paper work, fled the scene and went to the police who immediately investigated and spoke to the farmer.

At first, he denied all knowledge of the events but eventually admitted what he had done and was arrested for assault.

The shotgun used was owned legally and was one of a collection of four.

