Ryanair boss flying high after positive COVID vaccine news

RYANAIR boss Michael O’Leary is flying high after the positive news released on Monday, November 9, by Pfizer and BioNTech stating that their experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

News of the results of the vaccine sparked renewed optimism among airline bosses as many saw an increase in share prices, which is a relief after such a horrendous year due to the virus.

Chief Executive Michael O’Leary spoke at the WTM Virtual travel conference, on Tuesday, November 10, stating Ryanair is now more confident about a partial recovery in passenger traffic next summer.

“There’s reasonable optimism now that summer 2021 will get back to some degree of normality,” he said.

Describing the progress as the “first bit of sunshine we’ve had for the past 12 months”, O’Leary forecast a return to 75-80% of pre-crisis traffic by next summer – an improvement on the 50-80% range he had given eight days earlier.

The Ryanair boss used his wife as an example of how customers will feel if and when these restrictions are finally lifted: “Mrs O’Leary is very keen to get back to the Algarve, and I suspect she’ll be there about 2.5 nanoseconds after the restrictions are lifted,” he said.

“Frankly I think she’s reflective of the overwhelming majority of Europe’s population.”

