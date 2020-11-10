Rare books worth €2.8 million returned to UK owners after burglary

RARE books worth €2.8 million have been returned to their owners after ‘Mission: Impossible’ burglary in the UK.

240 books were stolen in London by a gang of Romanian men in January 2017, which dubbed the “Mission: Impossible” gang by UK media because the robbery resembled a famous scene in the Tom Cruise movie after the men abseiled down from a warehouse ceiling to avoid setting off alarms.

According to the London’s Metropolitan Police, the antique books, considered to be of international cultural significance, included works by English scientist Isaac Newton and Spanish artist Francisco Goya and relating to Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei.

The police worked on the case for over three years along with counterparts in Romania and Italy, which resulted in twelve of the gang, linked to the Clamparu organised crime group based in the Iasi region in eastern Romania, being jailed last month for terms ranging from three to six-years.

“It was lovely to see the joy of each victim being reunited with these irreplaceable books,” said Detective Inspector Andy Durham, adding that one of the book dealers, Alessandro Bado, had reacted by declaring with great gusto: “Tonight we drink like lions.”

