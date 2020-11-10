Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein Groping Puppet Claim

A top Puppet maker has claimed that Prince Andrew admitted to him that his “Spitting Image” puppet involved in the Jeffrey Epstein “Groping” accusations case, had been “Bought by a Friend in New York”.



Following claims that Prince Andrew’s “Spitting Image” puppet had been used by the Royal in Jeffrey Epstein’s home, to grope under-aged girls, award-winning puppeteer, Steve Wright, aged 55, has come forward with a tale about how whilst in the Duke Of York’s company at Buckingham Palace, during an invitation to celebrate his contribution to education, the Prince informed him that a “friend in New York” had purchased the said doll, and had become noticeably very “animated” when the subject of the Spitting Image puppet came up.

Speaking of their meeting at the Palace, Steve recounted being among a group of people all talking with the Duke, and then showing Andrew some photographs of puppets he had made, and talking about how people really liked them, resulting in a very obvious facial reaction from the Duke, which almost immediately led to him excitedly stating, “Oh my god puppets! Spitting Image – do you know that my friend bought my Spitting Image puppet and you’ll never believe it, he played a trick on me ?”.

In court papers relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the Duke is accused of having used a puppet of himself to grope 2 under-age girls, in Epstein’s New York apartment, and Steve said that upon reading those allegations in August 2020, that is when he suddenly thought back to that discussion with Prince Andrew, and how he realised the whole thing could be connected, saying, “That’s when I put two and two together, I was horrified by the story”.