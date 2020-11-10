Prince Andrew and the Jeffrey Epstein Groping Puppet Claim

A top Puppet maker has claimed that Prince Andrew admitted to him that his “Spitting Image” puppet involved in the Jeffrey Epstein “Groping” accusations case, had been “Bought by a Friend in New York”.
Following claims that Prince Andrew’s “Spitting Image” puppet had been used by the Royal in Jeffrey Epstein’s home, to grope under-aged girls, award-winning puppeteer, Steve Wright, aged 55, has come forward with a tale about how whilst in the Duke Of York’s company at Buckingham Palace, during an invitation to celebrate his contribution to education, the Prince informed him that a “friend in New York” had purchased the said doll, and had become noticeably very “animated” when the subject of the Spitting Image puppet came up.
Speaking of their meeting at the Palace, Steve recounted being among a group of people all talking with the Duke, and then showing Andrew some photographs of puppets he had made, and talking about how people really liked them, resulting in a very obvious facial reaction from the Duke, which almost immediately led to him excitedly stating, “Oh my god puppets! Spitting Image – do you know that my friend bought my Spitting Image puppet and you’ll never believe it, he played a trick on me ?”.
In court papers relating to the Jeffrey Epstein case, the Duke is accused of having used a puppet of himself to grope 2 under-age girls, in Epstein’s New York apartment, and Steve said that upon reading those allegations in August 2020, that is when he suddenly thought back to that discussion with Prince Andrew, and how he realised the whole thing could be connected, saying, “That’s when I put two and two together, I was horrified by the story”.
Steve continued, “He told me that he went to an apartment in New York and saw the ‘bloody thing’ sitting up on the sofa and that he ‘nearly had a bloody heart attack’ as he was ‘there looking at himself'”.
Wright added: “Prince Andrew continued talking about puppets for a few more minutes and the group was all saying their favourite characters”.
Of course, in the Jeffrey Epstein case, there is a claim that Ghislaine Maxwell gifted the Duke in April 2001 with a “Spitting Image” puppet, which was then allegedly used to grope 21-year-old Johanna Sjoberg, who it is claimed was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slaves, and also on Virginia Roberts another girl who made a similar groping claim against Prince Andrew.
Wright went on, ”The idea she is being called a liar by him. Why would she make up a story about puppets? I remember distinctly thinking, ‘Oh my god’, I was startled.
I was upstairs and told my wife ‘you’re not going to believe it’ – I remembered what he said to me pretty much word-for-word. I said to my wife, this isn’t right, I know something about this story and she is telling the truth about that puppet.
It all just clicked. Prince Andrew had told me personally that he did visit New York and he did see the puppet”.
Steve continued, “I was really honoured to be invited to the palace, it was the most memorable night of my life, but hearing Prince Andrew saying everything the alleged victim has said is a lie, I wanted to do something about it.”
Virginia Roberts wrote in her unpublished book, “when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away”.
Johanna Sjoberg in a 2016 testimony, also referenced the alleged doll incident, describing how Andrew and Virginia were sitting together on the couch with a puppet.
She added, “And so then I sat on Andrew’s lap – and I believe on my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine”.
