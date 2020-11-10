Portuguese Football Star had “Micropenis” says Reality TV Star

A Portuguese Football Star has a “micropenis” claims Reality TV Show star Mari Cielo Pajares.



Mari Cielo Pajares is the 44-year-old star of the TV reality show “La Cara Fuerte 2”, a former adult movie actress, and the daughter of legendary Spanish actor Andres Parajes, and now she claims that she had a brief fling with a well known Portuguese footballer, who she refuses to name, to avoid ruining his reputation.

Mari is quoted as saying in a passage from her book, titled “Memoirs of a Whore”, that

“When it was almost dawn, the Portuguese player decided it was time for us to go to bed. When he finally took off his boxers… this was, hands down, the smallest micropenis I had ever seen, if I had to masturbate him, I would need tweezers, a microscope, and a GPS.”

She continues, “We had intimate relationships on several occasions. He had impressive backs and abs, but he took off his boxers and I was like, ‘Bye! This was like a small, lost worm in an Amazon rainforest. I will only say that he is a foreigner and very handsome”.

