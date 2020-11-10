Overwhelmed Naples hospital gives suspected Covid-19 patients oxygen in their cars

Staff at an overwhelmed hospital in Naples hospital were giving suspected Covid-19 patients oxygen in their cars as they queued with ambulances for admission.

Cotugno Hospital in Campania appeared unable to cope with the increasing arrival of coronavirus patients as they walked along the lines of cars handing out oxygen tanks to people with breathing problems.

Campania has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in Italy, while Lombardy has the highest.

One resident, Elisa Esposito, told Italian press her father was admitted to the hospital for a different condition but caught the virus during his stay.

She said it’s a “shameful situation” because “the health system here is totally collapsed”:

Campania was declared a yellow zone last week, with less restrictive measures than orange and red zones.

But today, Tuesday, November 9, Italian government authorities raised Naples to red alert level, with Campania a ‘special observed region’.

People iliving in red zone regions cannot leave their towns or even their homes, except for essential reasons including work, food shopping, doctor’s visits, or school for younger children.

As of Monday, November 9, Italy’s tally of infections since the start of the pandemic stood at 960,373. There have been 41,750 coronavirus-related deaths.

