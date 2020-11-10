One injured in Lagos after a boom truck overturned

ONE person has been injured in Lagos after a boom truck overturned crushing a car that was parked on an embankment.
The scary incident happened on Tuesday, November 10, at around 8.20am leaving the driver injured, after the boom truck loaded with sacks of construction material overturned in Castillo de Lagos Alto in the coastal town of Lagos, Axarquía.
The 41-year-old driver is believed to have tried to stop the truck from rolling downhill following an unknown fault, resulting in injuries in the rollover, the severity of which are currently unknown.
The driver was taken in an ambulance to the Axarquia Regional Hospital, thankfully the parked car appears to have been empty.
Members of the Local Police of Vélez-Málaga, the National Police and health emergencies, were dispatched by the Emergency Service of 112 Andalusia, and the incident has been reported to the Labor Inspectorate as well as to the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.
