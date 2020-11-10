THE new Submarine rescue ship will not only be able to perform rescue missions but will be able to protect the valuable underwater heritage of Spain in the form of sunken ships and treasure. Building the rescue ship will commence in 2021 and create over 1000 new jobs in Cádiz.

-- Advertisement --



Spain is set to spend €3.9 billion on the new Submarine rescue ship, that will fill a hole in the capabilities of the Navy, as they are currently have limited rescue facilities for Submarines. According to El País, the ship will “aside from its military uses, will be to protect Spain’s underwater cultural heritage.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Submarine Rescue Ship for Treasure Preservation and Rescues”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!