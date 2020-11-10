Nerja has allocated €400,000 to the redevelopment of two city streets

NERJA has allocated €400,000 to the redevelopment of two of its city streets, with the Provincial Council set to contribute 75% and the City Council to finance the remaining 25%.

Head of Infrastructure for the City Council, José Alberto Armijo (PP), has announced the approval of the redevelopment projects of two streets of the municipality.

The works on Zuloaga Street, in the section between Picasso and Carlos Millón streets, have been given a budget of €113,218.96 and works on Córdoba Street have been given a budget of €245,899,96.

The redevelopment projects are set to last for three months, with the breakdown of the works including sanitation, rainwater, electricity supply, public lighting, road access, drinking water, and telecommunications services.

Technical fees for the drafting of the project, management and work and coordination of health and safety are also set to be included in the total.

