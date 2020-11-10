Mystery surrounds the death of a 43-year-old British bodybuilding champion, Joanna Thomas, who was also a former porn actress.



The body of 43-year-old Joanna Thomas was found in her flat in Cornwall in April 2020, but it was never made public knowledge until July 2020.

Ms. Thomas, a former British bodybuilding champion, had long fought a battle against drug addiction, after taking drugs to combat pain from injuries she had sustained in a car crash, with one source claiming she was also taking heroin, plus several drugs that are not available in the UK, but an official inquest into her death showed that she had taken a cocktail of drugs, but said there was “no evidence of a deliberate attempt to take her own life”.

Joanna Thomas started her rise to fame in America, at just 21 years of age, after becoming the youngest ever to earn a pro-card, which led to a very successful career in bodybuilding, but in a statement written herself, which was read out at the inquest, Joanna stated she was “Living the high life, mixing with celebrities, driving fast cars, living in big houses and going to lots of parties”, which sadly led her into taking illegal drugs along with her prescribed medication, to ease the aches and pains caused by her strenuous workouts in the gym.

Joanna’s mother Mary said: “We were aware she used heroin, once or twice a week. We were not happy about it. She had taken heroin for three or four years”, adding, “I don’t believe she would have killed herself. Her body gave up and could not cope with the cocktail of drugs she had ingested”.

After her bodybuilding career started to wane, Joanna returned to Cornwall and began starring in adult movies.

