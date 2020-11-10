THERE is suspicion of a murder near Gatwick as the body of a 62-year-old man was found. The body was found in the early hours on Monday the 9th November, and police were called to a house in Horley. A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

-- Advertisement --



The area has been cordoned off with further cordons in Horley at Riverside and Hyperion Walk. Ambulance crews called the police to the house at around 8am on Monday, and forensics have also been on scene. The house where the body was discovered is in Upfield Close in Horley and is only 2 miles from Gatwick Airport.

The suspected murder is being investigated by Chris Friday, Detective Chief Inspector, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team. Chris Friday has said that “While it is too early to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time.”

The next of kin of the man have been informed and are being offered support. The police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Murder Suspicion near Gatwick Airport as Body Found”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!