A mother and daughter, 10, who were saved from drowning have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for their “hero’s” dream wedding.

Samantha Whiting was sitting on a beach in Monterey, California when daughter Hayley got caught in a rip current.

-- Advertisement --



Samantha ran into the water to help her daughter but underestimated the strength of water, and they were both pulled under.

Haylee told CNN affiliate ABC7 there was no way out, adding “I was terrified”.

Beachgoer Kevin Cozzi heard their cries for help and, being a strong swimmer, he “felt Like I could get to them”.

Kevin grabbed Haylee from her mother’s arms and guided them both to safety on the shore.

Thankfully with no injuries, they made their way home to Texas the following day, not knowing Kevin’s full name and thinking about their “heroic stranger” for months.

“There were hundreds of people on the beach that day and he was the only one brave enough to do that,” Whiting told ABC7.

They took to social media to find their rescuer last week and managed to connect with Kevin, who explained he was getting married next autumn.

Samantha explained that Haylee had the idea to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for him “to help with his wedding, honeymoon or just anything else they might need”.

While beyond grateful, Kevin said, “that girl being saved was enough for me.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mother and daughter saved from drowning fundraise for ‘hero’s’ dream wedding”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!