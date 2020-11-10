THE Minister of Public Administrations and Modernisation, Isabel Castro, and the Director General of Emergencies and Interior, Jaume Barceló, delivered specific rescue material to the Balearic Federation of Speleology.

The Minister explained that the parties have been collaborating since last year, by signing an agreement, in order to ensure an effective response to incidents where people were injured or missing in caves.

This federation —with more than 400 members— includes the Balearic Group of Speleosocors, made up of 10 professionals with high knowledge of caving, canyoning and rescue in cavities, can be activated at any time to intervene in these types of rescues under the coordination of GREIM and firefighters.

Isabel Castro highlighted the high qualification of this team and thanked them for their involvement and availability in the face of possible emergency actions in these environments.

