MADRID parties have kept the local Police busy over the long weekend.

-- Advertisement --



The Police have been to 400 illegal parties in Madrid, over the La Almudena long weekend. The parties have been both in establishments that have ignored the new curfew rules and private parties at peoples’ homes. A worrying theme is that social distancing rules seem to have been forgotten at the Madrid Parties and masks were not being worn either. Also, there were many breaches of the number of people allowed to be together.

The number of Local Police in Madrid has doubled over recent months to enable them to police the restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Parties”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!