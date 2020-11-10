Londoners Call to be Released From Lockdown as Statistics Show None of London’s 33 boroughs are in England’s top 100 Covid hotspots.

The highest infection rate is actually in Havering, east London, according to official statistics- and that comes 106th in the league table of 317 authorities in England.

Some 252 cases were diagnosed per every 100,000 people in the seven days to November 4 – three times lower than that of Oldham in Greater Manchester, which is currently the country’s worst-hit area with around 779 new cases for every 100,000 residents in the same week. London is now reporting around 1,970 cases per day and the rate has stabilised in recent days but only includes those who have had a positive test- there could be ‘silent carriers’ in the community who are not included in the count.

By comparison, the North West is recording around 3,900 per day. But this is a drop from 4,760 on October 20, yet another sign that Tier 3 restrictions, banning social mixing and pubs from opening, were helping the region beat the virus before a blanket lockdown came into force.

Only one place in England’s top 50 coronavirus hotspots is in the South, according to official statistics, and that adds further scrutiny to the nationwide lockdown. Bristol has the 37th highest coronavirus infection rate, which lays bare the country’s north-south Covid divide once more. Officials diagnosed 410 cases for every 100,000 people in Bristol in the week ending November 6.

